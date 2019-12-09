Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan delegation holds talks with the aviation authorities of Kuwait

    9 December 2019, 12:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the «open skies» regime on behalf of the Head of State, Kuwait airlines have now the opportunity to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstan airports (Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, Semey) without restrictions using the fifth degree of freedom of air, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee.

    Under the implemented «open skies» regime, designated airlines of both countries were granted the authority to operate 14 scheduled passenger flights per week and unlimited number of cargo flights with a fifth degree of air freedom.

    Moreover, the parties discussed the draft intergovernmental agreement on the air traffic and agreed on further implementation of this agreement.

    At the same time, designated airlines of both countries were given the opportunity to enter into commercial agreement on the code sharing flights.

    As a result of this agreement, the designated airline of Kuwait «Jazeera Airways» plans to start regular flights to Kazakhstan from the summer 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

