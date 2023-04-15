Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan defeats Poland, qualifies for Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals

    15 April 2023, 20:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan wins through to this year's Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals as Elena Rybakina knocks off Magda Linette of Poland in the reverse singles match, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    World number seven Rybakina won over Polish Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2 in the decisive Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round match against Poland.

    In the doubles rubber Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost to Alicja Rosolska and Weronika Falkowska 3-6, 4-6.

    Wth a 3-1 win over Poland, Kazakhstan has qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Finals set to take place this November.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
