Kazakhstan defeated in World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Group Stage
30 September 2022, 17:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals have kicked off in Chengdu, China, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

Overall, 32 teams compete in the men’s event, 28 in the women’s competition.16 teams in each of the men’s and women’s events qualify for the knockout stage; play starting on Wednesday 5 October.

Kazakhstan’s men’s team faced its first defeat against Germany 3-0 in the Group Stage of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

Kazakhstan is to meet next France.

