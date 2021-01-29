Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan decreased foreign content on TV by 30% in 2020, Kazakh Minister

    29 January 2021, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year Kazakhstan decreased foreign content on TV by 30%,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

    «The key task is to increase the domestic information content on TV. Last year foreign content on TV was cut by 30%. It will be further decreased this year,» the Minister told the extended Board meeting.

    Another highlight is to strengthen information work coordination in the regions, they should work out clear-cut mechanisms to promote the integrated information and ideological constant.

    She stressed the need not only to further develop the projects launched but also to focus on realization of the planned projects, develop and propose new initiatives.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet