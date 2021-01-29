Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan decreased foreign content on TV by 30% in 2020, Kazakh Minister

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2021, 11:28
Kazakhstan decreased foreign content on TV by 30% in 2020, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year Kazakhstan decreased foreign content on TV by 30%,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

«The key task is to increase the domestic information content on TV. Last year foreign content on TV was cut by 30%. It will be further decreased this year,» the Minister told the extended Board meeting.

Another highlight is to strengthen information work coordination in the regions, they should work out clear-cut mechanisms to promote the integrated information and ideological constant.

She stressed the need not only to further develop the projects launched but also to focus on realization of the planned projects, develop and propose new initiatives.


Government of Kazakhstan   Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires