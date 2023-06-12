Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan declared the Day of National Mourning for the Abai region wildfire victims on June 12, Kazinform reports.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, offered his condolences to the families and close of the foresters who died in the devastating wildfires in the Semei ormany nature reserve.

As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the territory of the Batpayev forestry covering some 0.3 hectares. A helicopter and rescuers from three regions were deployed as the fire spread to more than 60,000 hectares. Later, the rescuers of Almaty city, Almaty, Karaganda and Zhetysu regions joined the wildfire suppression efforts.

14 foresters died in the wildfires in Abai region. 316 people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

On June 8 the Semipalatinsk forest reserve set on fire. An emergency situation was declared in the city of Semipalatinsk as fire burst into a rage. 316 people in Uspensky, Podnebesnoye, Baryshevka villages were also forced to leave their homes.