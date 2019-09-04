Kazakhstan Days held in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – On September 3, Ankara hosted Kazakhstan Days within the framework of «Anadolu Days» festival. The event was organized by Etimesgut district mayor's office and the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey with the support of Almaty city administration, the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey reports.

The event has involved «Alatau» ensemble from Almaty city, «Otau» ensemble of Turkic song and dance as well as on-stage performance groups from Turkic-speaking states.

Above 50,000 people enjoyed the concert. Moreover, Bengü Türk TV Channel broadcast the festival. During the open ceremony Aidos Kydyrma counsellor-minister of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey noted that the event was held in the framework of «Rukhani Janghyru» Program and timed to the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.





In addition, Kazakhstani diplomat expressed gratitude to Etimesgut Mayor Anwar Demirel, Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev and creative teams which took part in the festival.



