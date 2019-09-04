Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstan Days held in Ankara

    4 September 2019, 16:49

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM – On September 3, Ankara hosted Kazakhstan Days within the framework of «Anadolu Days» festival. The event was organized by Etimesgut district mayor's office and the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey with the support of Almaty city administration, the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey reports.

    The event has involved «Alatau» ensemble from Almaty city, «Otau» ensemble of Turkic song and dance as well as on-stage performance groups from Turkic-speaking states.

    Above 50,000 people enjoyed the concert. Moreover, Bengü Türk TV Channel broadcast the festival. During the open ceremony Aidos Kydyrma counsellor-minister of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey noted that the event was held in the framework of «Rukhani Janghyru» Program and timed to the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.


    In addition, Kazakhstani diplomat expressed gratitude to Etimesgut Mayor Anwar Demirel, Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev and creative teams which took part in the festival.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture Kazakhstan and Turkey Rukhani Janghyru
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku