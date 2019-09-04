Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan Days held in Ankara

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 September 2019, 16:49
Kazakhstan Days held in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – On September 3, Ankara hosted Kazakhstan Days within the framework of «Anadolu Days» festival. The event was organized by Etimesgut district mayor's office and the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey with the support of Almaty city administration, the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey reports.

The event has involved «Alatau» ensemble from Almaty city, «Otau» ensemble of Turkic song and dance as well as on-stage performance groups from Turkic-speaking states.

Above 50,000 people enjoyed the concert. Moreover, Bengü Türk TV Channel broadcast the festival. During the open ceremony Aidos Kydyrma counsellor-minister of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey noted that the event was held in the framework of «Rukhani Janghyru» Program and timed to the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

photo


In addition, Kazakhstani diplomat expressed gratitude to Etimesgut Mayor Anwar Demirel, Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev and creative teams which took part in the festival.


Culture   Kazakhstan and Turkey   Rukhani Janghyru  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand