Kazakhstan Day underway at PDAC Convention in Toronto

TORONTO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Day is underway within the framework of one of the world’s largest exhibition-conferences, the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan as well as state-owned enterprise Aurora Minerals Group, Rio Tinto, AIX, and JSC Kazzinc are hosting the Kazakhstan Day virtually.

The PDAC Convention is the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining event focusing on the relevant issues, potential markets, trends and new technologies in the exploration and mining sectors. It brings together investors, analytical experts, decision-makers of the mining sector and government officials from all corners of the world.

As part of the Kazakhstan Day, representatives of Kazakhstan’s government agencies and national companies filled in participants of the convention on the prospects of Kazakhstan’s mineral resources market, new opportunities for investors and business, measures to support investors and so on.

For instance, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Ruslan Baimishev told the participants how the implementation of the new legislation helped junior companies in Kazakhstan evolve in a short period of time.