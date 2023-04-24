Kazakhstan, Czech Republic see sharp increase in commodity turnover - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Czech Business Forum has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.

He congratulated the attendees on the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh-Czech diplomatic relations.

«Over the years of partnership, we have established close cooperation in all the sectors and these relations are based on economic interests, with a huge potential for development,» Alikhan Smailov said.

He emphasized that the Czech Republic had been one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the European Union. Commodity turnover between the two countries sees a sharp increase, having augmented by 67% in the past year. Significant growth is observed this year too, after commodity turnover increased twofold.

«I am confident that goods turnover between our countries will keep rising in the future,» he added.

The Forum is aimed at expanding the economic ties between the two states, development of business contacts and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Kazakh and Czech business communities.

Those attending the event are heads of central and local state bodies, national and quasi-state companies, representatives of sectoral and regional business associations as well as heads of leading Czech companies such as Škoda Transportation, TELMO, EGAP, STV Group etc. More than 150 delegates are participating in Forum in total.



