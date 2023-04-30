Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, Cyprus discuss development of bilateral relations

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 April 2023, 11:13
Kazakhstan, Cyprus discuss development of bilateral relations Photo: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

NICOSIA. KAZINFORM - During the conversation with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Burshakov presented congratulation letter of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. President Christodoulides, conveyed his best wishes to Kazakh President, praised the level of bilateral relations and expressed his interest in visiting Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Burshakov also met in Nicosia with new members of the Cyprus Government, including Minister of Justice and Public Order Anna Koukkides-Procopiou and Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Giorgos Papanastasiou. During the meetings, Ambassador informed the Cypriot officials about the implementation of large-scale political and economic reforms and the recent parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

At a meeting with Minister Koukkides-Procopiou, the Cyprus partners announced about the ratification by the House of Representatives of the treaties on mutual legal assistance, as well as on the extradition signed between our countries in 2022. Parties agreed on the further expansion of the legal framework of the Kazakhstan-Cyprus cooperation.

The agenda of economic cooperation and the investment potential of our country was discussed at the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry in the context of the upcoming EU-Kazakhstan Economic Forum in May this year in Almaty. It is expected that Minister Papanastasiou during his visit to Almaty will also lead a delegation of business companies for convening a business conference with the participation of Kazakh and Cypriot entrepreneurs.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Today's Birthdays
May 5. Today's Birthdays
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers