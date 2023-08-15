Kazakhstan cuts oil production for accident at MAEK

Go to the main site
    15 August 2023, 15:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will reduce crude oil production for the accident at the Mangystau Nuclear Power Engineering Plant (MAEK), Kazinform reports via the Ministry of Energy.

    According to Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, the planned volumes of oil production have already been cut till the end of the year.

    «We should have produced about 90.5 million tons,» he said.

    In his words, the accident at the MAEK, scheduled and off-schedule repair works at oilfields, additional volumes of repairs led to cut in crude oil output.

    Because of electricity restrictions, the deviation from the plan is now 12,000 tons per day, the Minister said answering journalists' questions after the Government's meeting.

    «Daily oil production has fallen because of electricity supply restrictions, approximately by 1.5-2 million tons. Probably, we will cut our oil output forecast for this year. Presently, we plan to produce 89.4 million tons of oil until the end of 2023. We will monitor the dynamics, as repair works are underway at oilfields,» he explained.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas
