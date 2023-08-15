Kazakhstan cuts Nazarbayev University’s funding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year, Nazarbayev University has received less budgetary funds, compared to previous years, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

According to the Ministry, more than 55,243,246,600 tenge were allocated for financing of Nazarbayev University in 2020 from the national budget. In 2021, this sum made 57,384,102,200 tenge, in 2022 – 45,038,666,700 tenge and in 2023 – 42,571,878,800 tenge. The amount of funding has decreased compared to the previous years, the Ministry says.

Earlier, Majilis Deputy Askhat Aimagambetov said that the activity of Nazarbayev University and Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools should be more transparent as the lion share of finances is spent on Nazarbayev University. He said also that financing of other higher education institutions should be raised to the level of Nazarbayev University.