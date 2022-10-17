17 October 2022, 11:54

Kazakhstan, Cuba discuss coop in pharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism

ASTANA-HAVANA. KAZINFORM Last week, the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba held a videoconference to discuss development of the bilateral relations in biopharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism, the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.

The Kazakh delegation included Ambassador of Kazakhstan Andrian Yelemessov, Director of the Department of Americas of Foreign Ministry Nurgali Arystanov, Advisor to the Chairman of Foreign Trade Chamber Rustam Tazhenov and representatives of national companies. The Cuban side was represented by Ambassador to Kazakhstan Oscar Santana Leon, Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce Ruben Ramos and representatives of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and travel agencies.

The participants discussed promising areas of cooperation in the field of biopharmaceuticals and medicine, in particular with the renowned Cuban company BioCubaPharma, as well as in the field of tourism. During the consultations it was pointed out that the Cuban medicine is quite efficient in treating a number of specific diseases.

The Kazakh side also expressed interest in cooperation with Cuban partners in the tourism sector. Direct commercial contacts will be established between travel agencies of Kazakhstan and Cuba.

The participants emphasized the importance of the consultations and expressed hope that such of the meetings of Kazakh and Cuban experts will be held on a regular basis to intensify bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.