    Kazakhstan creates Eco Tourism Association

    13 December 2021, 15:08

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The nature tourism: global challenges and prospects for Kazakhstan conference took place in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The event was organized by the recently-created National Association of Eco Tourism Yelim-Ai to boost nature tourism, protect biodiversity jointly with the national parks, state enterprises and business community.

    It debated opportunities to improve the national parks infrastructure, increase economic potential of the region thanks to nature tourism and preserve nature diversity.

    As Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that for the past 9 months the number of visitors of the national parks in the country rose to a million. The number of domestic tourists for the past 9 months made 5.2 mln that is more against 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

