Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan creates 165,000 jobs under Employment Roadmap

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2020, 18:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Fulfillment of 6,400 projects started in Kazakhstan as part of the 2020-2021 Employment Roadmap. A s a result 165,000 jobs were already created, the Labour and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.

The local executive bodies selected 6,762 projects to be realized so far. The projects are divided in four directions such as major and minor repairs, reconstruction and construction of socio-cultural facilities, major and minor repairs, reconstruction and construction of housing and utilities, major and minor repairs, reconstruction and construction of engineering and transport infrastructure, community redevelopment.

As of September 7 the regions proceeded to realization of 6,400 projects. 165, 000 jobs were created. It is targeted to create 255,000 workplaces under the roadmap at large. Notably, the projects will lay foundation for more than100,000 permanent jobs.


Road map   Economy   Kazakhstan  
