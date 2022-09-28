Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President

    28 September 2022, 12:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2022 forum in Astana President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan created the best conditions in the region for the development of IT.

    «It seems fair to say today that Kazakhstan has created very good condition, supposedly, the best conditions in the region for the development of information technologies,» the President said.

    He noted that it concerns both the regulatory base and special platforms boasting unique regimes, instruments for the development of IT business.

    «Kazakhstan created the international tech park of IT startups Astana Hub with a special tax and visa-free regime. It has over 900 resident companies which work in the domestic and foreign markets. Besides, the IT cluster opened in Almaty at the ground of the special economic zone The park of innovative technologies,» the Head of State said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan IT technologies Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
    Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    Citizens are backbone of the state, President Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool