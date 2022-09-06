Kazakhstan could increase its exports to Germany to 1bn euros – Roman Sklyar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar spoke about the prospects for goods exports from Kazakhstan to Germany, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sklyar, Kazakhstan has the potential to increase its exports to Germany in more than 140 goods names worth around 1 billion euros.

«Integration of German capital in our economy also increases steadily. 90% of German investment is funneled in the non-primary sector of the economy, demonstrating the high level of trust to Kazakhstan and its investment vector of development,» he said during the Kazakh-German Forum in Nur-Sultan.

According to him, the cooperation between the two countries is thought successful if a constructive dialogue, mutual cooperation between the business circles is in place.

The Heads of State and government establish political and trade and economic cooperation, create a bases for mutual cooperation, leaving the rest to the businessmen.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received an economic delegation from Germany.