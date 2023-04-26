Kazakhstan continues evacuating its citizens from Sudan - MFA

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM – The situation in Sudan continues to be very tense. On April 15 of this year, an armed struggle began between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Currently, fighting continues in Khartoum and other regions of the country. The three-day humanitarian truce announced by the parties to the conflict is being sporadically violated, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since the beginning of the hostilities in Sudan, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia has started working on the issue of evacuation of Kazakh citizens from the combat zone.

Meetings were held with representatives of a number of embassies and international organizations accredited in Ethiopia, and official requests were sent to assist in the evacuation of citizens of Kazakhstan from Sudan.

To date, some citizens of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from the conflict zone. Work is also underway to evacuate Kazakh citizens by all possible means, including through the territory of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia maintains close contact with the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Egypt and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the coordinated and safe evacuation of the citizens from Sudan.

To determine the exact number of citizens of Kazakhstan and to assist them in evacuating from Sudan, the Embassy has opened a hotline: +251 945 051 624 (WhatsApp), kazembethiopia@gmail.com, kazembethiopia@mfa.kz.

The Embassy expresses its gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the UN Missions in Sudan and Ethiopia, as well as the embassies of Turkiye, Russia and Japan for their active assistance in the evacuation of Kazakhstani citizens from Sudan.



