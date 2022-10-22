Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
22 October 2022, 12:01

Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Amid the current geopolitical environment Kazakhstan strictly adheres to the fundamental principles of peaceful and constructive foreign policy course,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the state prize awarding ceremony.

The President said Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, constantly promoting values of peace and cooperation, mutual respect and trust. Amid the unprecedented geopolitical tensions Kazakhstan strongly adheres to the fundamental principles of peaceful and constructive foreign policy course. Many spiritual leaders, serious statesmen, outstanding scientists and businessmen consistently highlight the country’s unique contribution to building a harmonious future and steady progress of humanity. All this is possible due to unity and solidarity of the people, stability and accord in the society.


