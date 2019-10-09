Kazakhstan consistently advocates close coop with regional neighbours – Mukhtar Tleuberdi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE’s roundtable meeting on Afghanistan is being held in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the 28 years of independence, Kazakhstan has consistently advocated for close cooperation with our regional neighbours with whom we share common history, culture, and traditions. The geographical location of the countries of Central Asia that once played a key role along the Great Silk Road, provides a strong basis for mutually beneficial cooperation,» Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi said addressing the meeting participants.

«At the same time, new opportunities for cooperation have opened up for the region after the first informal meeting of Central Asian leaders in our capital last year. Today, our leaders demonstrate decisiveness in developing common approaches to meeting complex challenges. For example, in August 2018, all regional leaders met in Turkmenistan to discuss the measures to protect the endangered Aral Sea,» he noted.

According to him, some of the key challenges for the region’s present and future are directly linked to the stability in Afghanistan.

«We believe that peace, stability and sustainable development of Afghanistan will surely give a powerful impetus to the stability, development and regional cooperation among all Central Asian countries. Kazakhstan, as an active supporter of intra-regional cooperation processes in Central Asia, is seeking to unite the efforts in fostering mutual understanding and trust among regional stakeholders,» the Minister concluded.