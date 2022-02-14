Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan considers getting 1mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    14 February 2022, 12:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat named the groups of people that can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of today, the COVID-19 Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer is available for those groups of people that are not recommended officially to get other vaccines used in Kazakhstan. As it is known, these groups include teens aged 12-17, pregnant and nursing women. As of now, measures have been taken to expand the contingents that can receive this vaccine,» said Azhar Giniyat as a response to the inquiry.

    She also added that as of now, the delivery of 1 million doses of Comirnaty vaccine in Kazakhstan is being considered so as to ensure its availability to other vulnerable groups of people.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival