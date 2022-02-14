Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan considers getting 1mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 February 2022, 12:33
Kazakhstan considers getting 1mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat named the groups of people that can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As of today, the COVID-19 Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer is available for those groups of people that are not recommended officially to get other vaccines used in Kazakhstan. As it is known, these groups include teens aged 12-17, pregnant and nursing women. As of now, measures have been taken to expand the contingents that can receive this vaccine,» said Azhar Giniyat as a response to the inquiry.

She also added that as of now, the delivery of 1 million doses of Comirnaty vaccine in Kazakhstan is being considered so as to ensure its availability to other vulnerable groups of people.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri