    • Kazakhstan considering reducing COVID vaccination age for children

    12 August 2022 15:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is looking into the possibility of reducing the vaccination age of children against the coronavirus infection, chief visiting children infectious disease expert of the Healthcare Ministry Dinagul Bayesheva said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During a press conference at the Central Communications Service, Dinagul Bayesheva said that a special consultative committee is looking into the possibility of lowering the vaccination age for children.

    «Our consultative committee is looking into the possibility of reducing the vaccination age for children. As you know our clinical guidelines and all changes in that respect are always based on the evidential base and international guidelines. As soon as there are updated guidelines, we will look into the question,» she told journalists.

    At this point Kazakhstan has authorized the vaccination of children as young as 12 years with Pfizer vaccine.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will purchase up to 300,000 additional doses of Pfizer vaccine for vaccination purposes.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

