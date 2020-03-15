Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan confirms two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to eight

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 March 2020, 14:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan, this was announced by the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov.

«Two more coronavirus infected patients were registered this morning. A woman, born in 1959, was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital of Almaty city. She is the wife of a previously hospitalized patient diagnosed with COVID-19,» said Yelzhan Birtanov at a briefing in the Ministry of Health.

He added that the second coronavirus positive patient is a man born in 1995. The day before, the young man came to Almaty from Seoul by plane.


Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
