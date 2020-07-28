Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan confirms coronavirus cases decline by 29%

Alzhanova Raushan
28 July 2020, 10:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Healthcare confirmed the decline in the incidence of coronavirus infection since the introduction of quarantine measures in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Since the introduction of strict restrictive quarantine measures since the 5th of July, 35,951 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 3 weeks. In general, there is a 29% decrease in the recorded cases», Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said during today’s Government meeting.

The incidence of COVID-19 has stabilized at an average of 1,600 cases per day. Moreover the Minister stressed that Kazakhstan sees decline in hospital bed engagement by 43%. The number of those who have beaten the novel coronavirus increased to 63%.


