Kazakhstan confirms 740 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
21 August 2022 09:16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 740 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

126 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 61 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 68 in Akmola region, 24 in Aktobe region, 11 in Almaty region, 6 in Zhetysu region, 16 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Abai region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 60 in West Kazakhstan, 109 in Karaganda region, 24 in Ulytau region, 59 in Kostanay region, 12in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Mangistau region, 51 in Pavlodar region, 53 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,383,549.


