24 August 2022 08:21

Kazakhstan confirms 668 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 668 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Of which 146 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 39 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 76 in Akmola region, 17 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 17 in Zhetysu region, 19 in Atyrau region, 21 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Abai region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 68 in West Kazakhstan, 69 in Karaganda region, 13 in Ulytau region, 54 in Kostanay region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 27 in Mangistau region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 41 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,385,023.