Kazakhstan confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,306,361, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

13 fresh cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city, 41 in Almaty city, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 3 in Zhambyl region and another one in West Kazakhstan region.

17 people more beat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours. 8 of them recovered in the Kazakh capital, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kyzylorda region. As a result the recovery rate rose to 1,292,280 countrywide.



