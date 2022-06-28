Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 June 2022, 10:42
Kazakhstan confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,306,361, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

13 fresh cases were detected in Nur-Sultan city, 41 in Almaty city, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 3 in Zhambyl region and another one in West Kazakhstan region.

17 people more beat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours. 8 of them recovered in the Kazakh capital, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kyzylorda region. As a result the recovery rate rose to 1,292,280 countrywide.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes