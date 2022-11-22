Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan confirms 56 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

22 November 2022, 08:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 743 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports. 1

18 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 625 are treated at home.

Of which 7 are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition and 2 are on life support.


