Kazakhstan confirms 56 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
22 November 2022, 08:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 743 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports. 1
18 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, while 625 are treated at home.
Of which 7 are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition and 2 are on life support.
Read also
News Partner
Popular
3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries