ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-like pneumonia case, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Earlier Kazakhstan recorded 69 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan reported 1,411,370 coronavirus cases, and 91,004 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.