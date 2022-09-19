19 September 2022, 08:28

Kazakhstan confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,392,554

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,392,554, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

19 of them were detected in Astana, 11 in Almaty, 3 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Zhetysu region, 7 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkistan region.