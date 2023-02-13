Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases

13 February 2023, 09:41
Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 13 some 1,663 people are getting treatment for coronavirus with 137 people staying in the hospitals, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

11,526 are treated at home.

Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases.

6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, while 1 is on life support.


Related news
1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
Over 90 new COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan confirms 98 fresh COVID cases
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Cottbus World Cup in Germany
Kazakhstani Zakirov wins top honors at Breaking for Gold World Series
Kazakhstan’s Bublik defeated at Open 13 Provence semis
Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
Over 90 new COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakh capital to host 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News