Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 13 some 1,663 people are getting treatment for coronavirus with 137 people staying in the hospitals, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

11,526 are treated at home.

Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases.

6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, while 1 is on life support.