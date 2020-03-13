Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan confirms 3rd case of coronavirus

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 March 2020, 17:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported the third confirmed case of coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov revealed that the third case of coronavirus had been confirmed in Nur-Sultan.

«The passenger has arrived from Milan in Nur-Sultan on the 12th of March. She has tested positive for coronavirus. She has been in quarantine right after arrival. 90 passengers were onboard of the same Milan-Nur-Sultan plane,» Minister Birtanov said.

The ministry is working around the clock to determine who the coronavirus infected woman came in contact with.

Earlier it was reported that two coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Kazakhstan.


