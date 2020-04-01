Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan confirms 375 coronavirus cases

    1 April 2020, 19:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Three more cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    Three new patients contracted COVID-19 were detected in Akmola region.

    To date, 375 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 184 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 84 cases in Almaty, 14 cases in Karaganda region, 16 cases in Atyrau region, 19 cases in Akmola region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region, 3 cases in Shymkent, 2 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 9 cases in Almaty region, 4 cases in Aktobe region, 3 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 1 case in Mangistau region, 25 cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region and 5 cases in Turkestan region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

