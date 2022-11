21 October 2022, 10:00

Kazakhstan confirms 36 COVID-19 cases last 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Since March 13, 2020 Kazakhstan recorded 1, 394,442 coronavirus cases, including 90,149 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.

As earlier reported, 978 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan so far.