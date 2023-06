NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 26, Kazakhstan recorded 322 new COVID-19 -like pneumonia cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports. 122 people recovered, while 27 died.

Since March 13 last year 69,357 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 4,364 recoveries were recorded in Kazakhstan. The death toll climbed to 58,293.

As earlier reported, 6,233 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last day.