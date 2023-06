NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 3 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

20 people beat COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan reported 88,988 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,353 deaths, and 82,810 recoveries.