    • Kazakhstan confirms 3,107 new COVID cases

    30 July 2022 09:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    932 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 568 in Almaty, 78 in Shymkent, 123 in Akmola region, 46 in Aktobe region, 132 in Almaty region, 162 in Zhetysu region, 58 in Atyrau region, 24 in East Kazakhstan region, 65 in Abai region, 101 in Zhambyl region,110 in West Kazakhstan region, 357 in Karaganda region, 29 in Ulytau region, 63 in Kostanay region, 77 in Kyzylorda region, 41 in Mangistau region, 71 in Pavlodar region, 43 in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,347,467.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

