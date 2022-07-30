Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan confirms 3,107 new COVID cases
30 July 2022 09:14

Kazakhstan confirms 3,107 new COVID cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

932 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 568 in Almaty, 78 in Shymkent, 123 in Akmola region, 46 in Aktobe region, 132 in Almaty region, 162 in Zhetysu region, 58 in Atyrau region, 24 in East Kazakhstan region, 65 in Abai region, 101 in Zhambyl region,110 in West Kazakhstan region, 357 in Karaganda region, 29 in Ulytau region, 63 in Kostanay region, 77 in Kyzylorda region, 41 in Mangistau region, 71 in Pavlodar region, 43 in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,347,467.


Related news
COVID-19: About 23,000 treated at home
Kazakh capital still in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’
Over 2,000 beat COVID-19 last day
Read also
US researchers find possible universal monoclonal antibody coronavirus treatment
COVID-19: About 23,000 treated at home
Kazakh capital still in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’
0ver 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Over 2,000 beat COVID-19 last day
N. Korea reports 3 new suspected COVID-19 cases: state media
COVID-19 kills 54 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE announces 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, 1,159 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours
Popular
1 Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
2 Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert
3 Whole town evacuated due to huge fire in Friuli
4 Brazil creates Emergency Technical Committee for monkeypox
5 Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022

News

Archive