Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases

29 December 2022, 08:51
Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 29, 2022 some 2,700 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Of which 256 are staying in the hospitals, 2,473 are receiving at-home treatment. 7 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 6 in extremely critical condition, and 2 are on life support.

Kazakhstan confirmed 263 more COVID -19cases over the past 24 hours, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.


Related news
Kazakhstan records a surge in COVID cases
Kazakhstan records 231 new COVID cases over 24 hr
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 87,000 amid lingering concerns over winter surge
Теги:
Read also
Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty
Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan settles for silver at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Almaty
Kazakhstan expands list of visa-free countries to 80 this year
Kazakhstan will always adhere to strict observance of UN Charter - MFA
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 80,000 for 2nd day
Tokayev meets with Financial Market Development Agency Chair Madina Abylkassymova
Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship
News Partner
Popular
1 United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
2 Dimash Kudaibergen awarded Bolashak Presidential Scholarship
3 Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty
4 Prospects for EAEU development discussed in Yerevan
5 Kazakhstan records a surge in COVID cases

News