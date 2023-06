Kazakhstan confirms 235 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 235 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were recorded in Kazakhstan as of October 4, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

It claimed seven more lives. 385 people more recovered.

Since March 13 Kazakhstan recorded 76,517 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 4,875 deaths and 63,902 recoveries.