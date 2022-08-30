Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan confirms 228 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

    30 August 2022 09:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    47 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 38 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 35 in Akmola region, 2 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Abai region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 46 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 6 in Mangistau region, 10 in Pavlodar region, 11 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’s tally to 1,388,249.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 1,366 treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia
    Kazakhstan’s COVID tally totals 1,392,999
    Daily COVID admissions drop 6-fold in N Kazakhstan
    148 COVID patients staying in hospitals
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28