Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA
Kazakhstan confirms 228 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
30 August 2022 09:49

Kazakhstan confirms 228 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

47 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 38 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 35 in Akmola region, 2 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Abai region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 46 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 6 in Mangistau region, 10 in Pavlodar region, 11 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’s tally to 1,388,249.


Related news
Over 1,366 treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia
Kazakhstan’s COVID tally totals 1,392,999
Daily COVID admissions drop 6-fold in N Kazakhstan
Read also
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
996 fully vaccinated against COVID last day
Over 1,366 treated for COVID-19 and pneumonia
39,650 pregnant women fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan
89 test positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan in 24h
Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive