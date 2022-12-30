Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan confirms 211 more COVID cases

30 December 2022, 09:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 30, 2022 some 2,754 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Of which 247 are staying in the hospitals, 2,507 are receiving at-home treatment. 6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition, and 2 are on life support.

Kazakhstan confirmed 211 more COVID cases over the past 24 hours, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.


