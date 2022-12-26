Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr

26 December 2022, 08:42
Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 26, 2022, 2,663 people are being treated for COVID in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

350 COVID patients are staying in the hospitals, while 2,313 are treated at home. Of which 11 are in critical condition, 6 are in extremely critical condition and 2 are on life support.

As of December 25, 163 Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID.


