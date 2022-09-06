Kazakhstan confirms 154 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,390,263

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country’s tally to 1,390,263, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

46 of them were detected in Nur-Sultan, 13 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in Abai region, 15 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 10 in Atyrau region, 4 n East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 25 in Karaganda region, 10 in Kostanay region, 5 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 2 in North Kazakhstan.



