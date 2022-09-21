Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan confirms 116 fresh COVID-19 cases last day

    21 September 2022, 08:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 116 new COVID-19, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.

    17 new cases were reported in Astana, 12 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 12 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 3 in Zhetysu region, 1 in Atyrau region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 28 in Karaganda region, 3 in Ulytau region, 7 in Kostanay region, 5 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan raising the country’s coronavirus count to 1, 392, 734.

    1,712 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

