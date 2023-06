Kazakhstan confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,305,315

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 11 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Two fresh cases were recorded in the city of Nur-Sultan, nine in Almaty, and two in North Kazakhstan. As a result, the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,305,315.